Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban wish each other on 13th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith urban have completed thirteen years of togetherness!

The couple wished each other happy anniversary with adorable Instagram posts.

The 'Big Little Lies' actor shared a delightful picture of Keith kissing her forehead and wished the singer in the caption.



While the 'We Were Us' singer posted another pleasing picture of the two where he is seen gently holding his lady love.

"Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU," Urban captioned the picture.



The couple walked down the aisle in 2006 and are proud parents to two daughters Sunday rose (10) and Faith Margaret (8).

In January, Kidman opened up about the time that she knew he was 'the one' and told People, "It was my 38th birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York."

"That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she added.

After a two year of the relationship, the stars got married in Australia and have since settled in Nashville.

Prior to Keith Urban, the 'Big Little Lies' star was married to Tom Cruise and was in relationships with Tom Burlinson and Marcus Graham. (ANI)