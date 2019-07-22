Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman "would love" to do season 3 of 'Big Little Lies'

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): The second season of 'Big Little Lies' came to an end today and while fans are reeling over the conclusion of the Emmy-winning HBO show, actor Nicole Kidman recently hinted at a possibility of a season three.
Speaking to News Corp Australia in a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actor said that she would "love" to continue working on the hit HBO show, reported People.
"I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas," Kidman said, adding, "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved even the kids."
The 52-year-old star also spoke about working with actor Meryl Streep, who joined the second season as the mother-in-law of Kidman's character.
"Filming with her was intimidating, which is good, it should be. I mean, Meryl is the Great One and she's just so professional," the actor revealed.
"You gotta see this finale. There's so much more to come," she added, referencing season 2's final episode which aired on Sunday.
Kidman also praised the HBO drama, which co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern, for having six female leads.
"I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show," she said.
Although Kidman said there were "ideas" for a third season, the show has not yet been renewed for another season yet and HBO president Casey Bloys has previously called the likelihood of it coming back "not realistic."
"I love this group of people. I would do anything with them," Bloys told TVLine, as cited by People, earlier this year when asked about a possible renewal.
"But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them -- Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show, The Undoing with us. I just think it's not realistic," Bloys said.
He added with a laugh, "Look if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' - then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic. Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end the franchise in a way that feels satisfying."
At the Television Critics Association tour earlier this year, the series' writer David E. Kelley said he'd only thought as far as season 2.
"There's no such plan now. We like our closure at season 2, that will probably be it," Kelley said.
"That's what you said last time!" Kidman said, before confirming that a third season was not in the works.
"There's no plan for it. This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we're amazed we can be here," the Oscar winner clarified.
The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.
The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast. (ANI)

