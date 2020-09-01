Niecy Nash marries singer Jessica Betts

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): 'Claws' actor Niecy Nash has married singer Jessica Betts, as per a source.

According to Page Six, the 50-year-old star took to the internet by surprise Monday afternoon (local time), posting a snapshot of the two at their Calabasas, California wedding ceremony to Instagram, writing simply "Mrs Carol Denise Betts," adding "#LoveWins" and a rainbow emoji. She joked about the development in her Instagram story, writing "#PlotTwist."

Page Six reported, Nash only recently finalised her divorce from Jay Tucker in March. The pair, who had been married since 2011, jointly announced their separation in October, saying they were "better friends than partners in marriage."

So far, Nash and Betts have kept mum about their relationship. Betts may be familiar to reality TV talent-show fans as the winner of 'The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott,' a short-lived musical competition show that aired on UPN in 2005. (ANI)

