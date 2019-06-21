Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, Image courtesy: Instagram
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, Image courtesy: Instagram

Nikki Bella accidentally ruined 'Game of Thrones' ending for boyfriend Chigvintsev

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American wrestler Nikki Bella, admitted spoiling the 'Game of Thrones' for her boyfriend and dancer Artem Chigvintsev by revealing how the show's finale ended.
The 'GoT' finale was a surprise for most of its fans, but not for Artem and Brie Bella's husband and wrestler Daniel Bryan. On a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Nikki revealed that she told both men about the ending of popular HBO series, reported E! News.
In May when the four of them were in Napa Valley, California for BottleRock music festival and Brie's husband was playing with their daughter, Birdie, when Nikki asked him if he could believe who ended up gracing the throne.
"And he goes, 'What?' I'm like, 'Oh, Jon Snow put a dagger in the queen of dragons' heart.' And he looked at me and wanted to cry," she recalled.
The host Jimmy Fallon then called out the WWE star for ruining the ending for his viewers who still hadn't seen the series.
"Wait, did you just spoil it again for people that haven't seen it?!" Fallon said and Nikki replied, "Oh, shoot! Can you bleep me out?!" and apologised to the audience.
"No! We're live right now!" he said, laughing and added, "She's joking, that's not what happened."
"Oh my gosh, you guys! I'm sorry!" Nikki said, apologising once she realised throwing a spoiler for the viewers.
As for how she ruined it for her boyfriend, Nikki said it all happened while the two were posing for a picture.
"We were taking a cute photo and I looked at him and I'm like, 'You'll never Jon Snow me' and he goes, 'What?' I go, 'Finale?' And he's like, 'Did you just ruin it for me?" Nikki revealed.
"And I'm like, 'Oh my God, you just flew in from Europe, I'm so sorry.' I forgot!" Nikki added.
What's worse? Nikki admitted that she ruined the final episode for both men on the same day. "I blame the wine," she joked.
Defending herself after spilling the beans she said, "Honestly, I feel like it wasn't my fault because if you didn't watch the finale when the finale aired, that's your fault if it gets ruined for you."
Both Brie and Fallon disagreed, with the host laughing and quipping, "That is absolutely wrong!"
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode, which aired on May 19. The climax of the show was dramatic enough with Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) being crowned the king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell). (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:46 IST

'The Big Bang Theory' sets now part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:36 IST

Prince Charles visits sets of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his ladies

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Move over the saying 'like father, like son', as actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:15 IST

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More
iocl