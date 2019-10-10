Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nikki Bella gets vocal about her intimate relationship with Artem Chigvintsev

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:15 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella who never shies away from opening up about her love life, spoke about her ongoing romance with her former 'Dancing With the Stars' partner, Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday.
During the newest episode of her and sister Brie Bella's eponymous podcast, the wrestling star asked a question by her fans: "How often do you get freaky in the bed with your significant other," reported E-News website.
"Artem, should I have you answer this?" Nikki teased her man before answering the question.
"Artem and I have an amazing sexual life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya," she said. "Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that."
The star also took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled a time when they went two weeks without getting physical. "It kind of made me like angry like you know how you get hangry?" she described.
Meanwhile, her sister Brie, who is a mother to 2-year-old Birdie, added, "You know what mom life is like? A kid making noise, waking you up when you're making out and getting right there."
"Well that's why I'm not a mom, so I can feed my hunger," Nikki intervened and said.
After nearly a year together, it seems that the couple are completely in love with each other.
Nikki and Brie's brother, JJ, even assured Chigvintsev from the audience that he is indeed part of the family. "He fits in so easy--I mean, it's phenomenal...and also he puts a smile on my sister's face, which is the most important thing," JJ said. (ANI)

