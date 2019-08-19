Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Nikki Bella gushes over Artem Chigvintsev as they start dating

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Nikki Bella after dating John Cena is now thanking the "Universe" for giving Artem Chigvintsev in her life.
In a recent photo that the 'Total Bella' star posted on Instagram, she and her now-boyfriend Chigvintsev can be seen totally in love.
"Today is a new beginning for both Artem Chigvintsev and I. As I start a new amazing journey with Total Bellas and my life, my Artem Chigvintsev is starting the same," the retired WWE star began her heartfelt post.
"And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups, and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers," she added.
The 37-year-old professional dancer who is now expected to make more and more TV appearances with the 35-year-old reality TV personality further continued saying that, "sometimes we have a door shut and we don't understand why, but honestly there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break-up but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see."
"As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can't cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me," she added, making her post even more heart-warming.
Additionally, Chigvintsev opened up about his leading lady on social media by posting a swoon-worthy photo during their last red carpet appearance.
"You are my rock, my number one, the good ending to a bad day and the best start to a new day, you are my soul mate," he wrote alongside the snap.
In fact, during the 2019 Teen Choice awards ceremony the couple packed on the PDA, putting their love on full display, as reported by E-News.
Giving major relationship goals, the couple was also seen locking lips and hugging each other. (ANI)

