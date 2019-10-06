Nikki Bella and Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella reveals she's open to tying knots with Artem Chigvintsev

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:00 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): It seems like we will soon be hearing wedding bells!
According to E! News, at the 20th-anniversary celebration of WWE Friday Night Smackdown Nikki Bella hinted about the possibility of tying the knots with Artem Chigvintsev.
However, marriage is not happening soon enough.
On being asked if the duo is planning something soon, Bella replied, "Oh, gosh no."
But that doesn't mean marriage is too far, she's definitely open to it, but right now, the wrestler said: "it's just scary."
"Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now," Bella shared with E! News.
While the 35-year-old wrestler is scared of marriage and family commitment, she isn't reluctant about openly talking about it with not only her fans but of course her significant other as well.
Artem Chigvintsev joined Bella on her podcast earlier this month, where she asked her love how many kids he wants to have.
"I really need to know this," she told him. "Me and my vagina and my ovaries."
She further told Chigvintsev that she wanted to have twins. Specifically, "I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:26 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:09 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:35 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

