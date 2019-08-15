John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella won't go out on double dates with ex John Cena

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): American wrestler Nikki Bella may have moved on with dancer Artem Chigvintsev a year after splitting from John Cena, but that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to hang out with her ex and his new girlfriend.
So when it comes to the idea of going out on double dates with him, it's a big no-no.
"There's boundaries," she said on an episode of her and Brie Bella's 'The Bellas Podcast' on Wednesday, reported E! News.
"So you know what? My boundaries are, no, no...No effing way," she said.
In late July, TMZ asked the wrestler on-camera about John's recent new relationship with his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.
She said she was "so happy" for him and when asked if they will still be friends and if they were "good," she said, "Oh, for sure. I mean, I think John and I, I think we could always be friends."
She was then asked about the possibility of going out with double dates with him. She replied, "Ha! I don't know. I think there are boundaries," and agreed it was too early.
"I'm gonna kill this rumour right now: I will never go on a double date with any of my exes," Nikki said on 'The Bellas Podcast'.
"I don't want that a double date is way different [than being friends with an ex]. I'm not gonna sit there and be making out with my man and see them make out with their girl. Like, that's just weird. What are we trying to prove at that point," she said.
"I don't ever want to go on a double date with my ex with any of my exes. And it's nothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them," she added.
Brie, who is married to wrestler Daniel Bryan, asked Nikki how she would feel if John asked her out on a double date.
"Oh, that actually, I wouldn't care. I'd almost want you to go, be like, 'Give me details, Brie, how was the conversation, how was the kiss, how was this?' I'm just kidding," Nikki said. (ANI)

