Nikki Glaser set to host new reality series for HBO Max

Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): American comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting a 10-episode reality series titled 'Fboy Island', which comes from Elan Gale, former executive producer on 'The Bachelor' and Sam Dean, for HBO Max.

According to Deadline, created by Gale and Dean, the dating format show will follow three women who move to a tropical island where they're joined by 24 men. Out of the 24, 12 will be self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed, who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose.



Dean, who has an overall deal with the streamer, is the showrunner of the series, which filmed this year in the Cayman Islands and will debut this summer.

Talking about working on the show, Glaser said, "When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called Fboy Island, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren't asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream."

"I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows - The Bachelor and Love Is Blind - was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can't wait to watch it every week," she concluded. (ANI)

