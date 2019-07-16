Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals 'GoT' cast was 'upset' with backlash over final season

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' drew some serious criticism over its final season and according to actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau it weighed on some of his co-stars who were "upset" over the backlash because they "worked so hard."
Speaking on a panel at a 'Game of Thrones' convention in Nashville over the weekend, the star, who played Jaime Lannister in the show, said that the cast discussed the "intense" online criticism over a group chat, reported People.
"Every season has been intense in terms of the attention and discussion, but it was extraordinarily intense for a final season," he said, according to The Huffington Post, as cited by People.
The actor stated that the final season of the show got knocked so hard that the cast couldn't believe how "vicious" the backlash got.
"And we have this WhatsApp group, the actors, and I saw some people getting a little upset because some of the stuff is vicious, and if you make the mistake of start reading all that shit, because if you guys get really angry about something--I'm sure you did, some of you--so you write to each other and go, 'F--king assholes. This is so not what would happen! They ruined, they butchered George's world!' It's just fun for you, but of course some got a little upset," he added.
He also revealed how they felt "weird" as they had "worked so hard" for the show to be successful.
"There was that kind of weird feeling of, 'What the hell? We worked so hard'. I'm not asking anyone to feel sorry, by the way. That's not what I'm saying. I'm just saying how it was to get through that whole thing," he continued.
The actor just wants people to recognise that everybody, and especially creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, worked very hard on the final season of the show.
"For anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of the show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn't spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were going to end it is kind of silly," Coster-Waldau said at the convention.
"And also know that they, too, read the comments. They really like everyone on Game of Thrones, every single person, and there are thousands, we worked our a-es off to make the best show we could for the ending," he added.
The final season of the HBO show was criticised for editing mishaps, dimly lit battle scenes and rushed storyline. The series finale, in particular, faced some backlash, prompting viewers to create a petition seeking its remake with different writers. The petition, launched on change.org, racked up over 1.6 million signatures.
Coster-Waldau isn't the first actor to defend the final season. Actor Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, slammed the petition as "disrespectful."
Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, whose character Bran Stark was ultimately crowned king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell), called the petition "absurd."
Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, has also been vocal in his defence of the show. He also pointed out how hard the cast and crew had worked over the years.
The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:30 IST

'Dil Jaaniye' from 'Khandaani Shafakhana' sure to make monsoons...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After dropping an upbeat track, makers of Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' are back with another song, 'Dil Jaaniye', which is sure to make the monsoons more romantic. The song also features 'lemon hero' Priyansh Jora!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares pre-birthday...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Chris Hemsworth's wife and model Elsa Pataky who will turn a year older on Thursday, celebrated her birthday two days earlier on a vacation in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:06 IST

Emma Fuhrmann reveals she got in trouble with Marvel after...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Working for Marvel Studios is no joke! Actor Emma Fuhrmann recently revealed that she shared a photo of a sunset while on the set of 'Avengers: Endgame' but got in trouble after doing so since it was against the rules.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:57 IST

Lakeith Stanfield to star in 'Notes from a Young Black Chef' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor-rapper Lakeith Stanfield is all set to star in the adaptation of American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi's memoir titled 'Notes from a Young Black Chef'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:43 IST

Kate Middleton receives special gift for Prince Louis at Wimbledon

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who recently attended the Wimbledon, received a special gift for her one-year-old son Prince Louis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:21 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted kissing in San Francisco

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been sparking romance rumours ever since their new single 'Senorita' and its steamy music video came out in June.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:09 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott might soon tie the knot!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who is currently glorying in the success of her new beauty line is ready for marriage as she is thinking about taking a step ahead with beau Travis Scott.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:57 IST

Kylie Jenner's clapback at influencer after being accused of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is the Internet's new clap back queen!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST

Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Marry Me' returns to Universal, singer...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson starrer romantic comedy 'Marry Me' has returned to Universal Pictures for production after it went under the banner of STX entertainment earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:53 IST

Vanessa Hudgens is 'so proud' of Austin Butler as he lands Elvis...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Writer-director Baz Luhrmann has found his Elvis Presley in actor Austin Butler!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:48 IST

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig to co-write Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have teamed up to co-write the upcoming Warner Bros.' film 'Barbie' with Margot Robbie essaying the role of the iconic doll.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:25 IST

GoT creator George R.R. Martin says fan reactions won't...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' came to an end with its eighth season, which left many fans so disappointed that they created a petition to remake it. Creator George R.R. Martin, however, said that he won't let fans of the series dictate how he wri

Read More
iocl