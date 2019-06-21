Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to star in 'Gone Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is leaving Westeros and heading to Hollywood. The actor has been roped in to lead the FX drama pilot 'Gone Hollywood', his first TV role since 'GoT' concluded.

The show will also feature Lola Kirke, Jonathan Pryce, John Magaro, Ben Schnetzer, and Judd Hirsch.

'Ocean's Eleven' fame screenwriter Ted Griffin is writing and directing the pilot, and Scott Rudin will be serving as the executive producer, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Set in 1980, the upcoming show tells the story of a group of talent agents who break away from an old-guard firm to find their own agency. The new firm skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing it forever. The show will blend its fictional characters with real-life Hollywood figures.

The premise of the show is similar to the origin story of the powerhouse Creative Artists Agency, founded in 1975.

Coster-Waldau was last seen in Brian de Palma's 'Domino', which released in May 31. His 'GoT' co-stars have a variety of projects on the way, from a Paul Feig's upcoming romantic-comedy starring Emilia Clarke to X-Men spin-off 'The New Mutants' featuring Maisie Williams to a potential Boy George biopic which may star Sophie Turner. (ANI)

