Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at NMACC opening event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Neeta Ambani danced to the tune of 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday night.

Several videos of the event surfaced online. In one video, Nita is dancing with a group of dancers. The Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation was dressed in a beautiful pink-orange saree and heavy jewellery while the background dancers were dressed in white outfits.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Nita Ambani gracefully dances on 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) pic.twitter.com/ndCKYdvvj1 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023



India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

Talking about the Cultural Centre, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, "NMACC is an ode to our country, to the rich legacy and heritage that we all have inherited. I hope the spaces here nurture young talent, not only from the metros and cities but from small towns and remotest villages. I hope it becomes a home for the art, artisans and the audience."

The Centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programmes for adults.

"I think at this moment my heart is full. I am at a loss for words but I think Mukesh and me had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best in the world and hopefully, today is the reality. I am so looking forward to welcoming everyone to the cultural centre in Mumbai," she added.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and many more prominent faces from the industry and the world of politics and sports attended the event. (ANI)