No intention to call Meghan Markle nasty, clarifies Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has clarified his comments he made about Meghan Markle, saying that it was not his intention to call her "nasty."

In a new interview during his state visit to the UK, Trump said that it wasn't his "intention to call her nasty" and the world has misunderstood his description of the Duchess of Sussex, reported People.

Clarifying that he did not call Meghan nasty, he claimed to the news anchor Piers Morgan that Duchess' past comments about him were nasty.

Trump said that Meghan had acted nastily by criticising him during the 2016 Presidential election.

"She was nasty to me, and that's okay for her to be nasty. It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't," he told Morgan.

Trump also told Morgan that he had planned to bring up the matter to Prince Harry, when they met on Monday at Buckingham Palace.

"We didn't talk about it. I was going to because it was so falsely put out there," Trump said.

"They said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape," he told Morgan.

"And I said: 'Well, I didn't know she was nasty.' I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me," he added.

He then commended her for "doing a good job."

"I hope she enjoys her life. I think she's very nice," he said speaking of Meghan.

Trump also said that he congratulated Harry, who recently welcomed his son Archie with Meghan.

"I think he's a terrific guy. The royal family is really nice," Trump said.

In an interview with The Sun published last week, Trump was asked about Meghan's 2016 comment on him while he was running against Hillary Clinton.

During an interview on 'The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore' in 2016, the former 'Suits' actor called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" and also said she was thinking about moving to Canada if he won the election.

Responding to her comments, Trump said, "I didn't know that. No, I didn't know that she was nasty."

Later he stated that it was wrong to report that he had called Meghan "nasty," despite the interview being recorded.

On Sunday, before heading to the UK, Trump told the media at the White House he had no reason to clarify what he said about Meghan, saying, "I made no bad comment."

Trump's state visit in the UK will continue on Wednesday with a commemoration of D-Day. After that, he and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Ireland and then head to France on Thursday.

Although Trump was first invited by Queen Elizabeth for an official visit in 2017, the trip was constantly delayed.

Trump arrived in London on Monday morning for a three-day visit where he met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, other members of the royal family and some other British politicians.

The trip included a mix of political and ceremonial engagements, including state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Meghan, who is currently on her maternity leave, has not been in attendance. (ANI)

