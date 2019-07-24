No regrets about reality TV past: Lamar Odom

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Former American basketball player Lamar Odom who is now set to become a motivational speaker admitted that he has zero regrets about his reality TV past or marriage with Khloe Kardashian.

In an interview with TMZ, the 39-year-old Odom told that taking up motivational speaking is a healing process for him and a way to rectify past mistakes and bad life decisions ranging from drug abuse to his failure as a father.

"This is a great way for me to make up the time I lost with them and help them get better as well," Odom said.

He added, "Including my children in the motivational speaking work is bringing the family closer to and would also help rebuild cordial relations with Kardashians."

Lamar also revealed that unlike many people who feel that doing a reality show is disastrous, he considers that experience as the best part of his adult life and wouldn't want to go back and change a thing.

"Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I'm going to start doing that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there's nothing I regret about that." Odom said.

On his relationship with ex-wife Khloe, Lamar suggested that both share an amicable bond and he is ready to settle for a non-romantic friendship.

Odom also told TMZ that he feels surviving the infamous 2015 overdose in Nevada was a deliberate plan of God and he hopes others will learn from his mistakes. (ANI)

