'Nomadland' is coming to Indian cinemas in April

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): As the cinemas in India are re-opening after a coronavirus-induced hiatus of several months, one of the most celebrated American Neo-western drama films, 'Nomadland' is setting up for a theatrical release in April, for the Indian audience.

Indian critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter, on Monday.

"IN CINEMAS, THIS APRIL... Searchlight Pictures to release the critically acclaimed and award-winning movie #Nomadland in *cinemas* on 2 April 2021 in #India," he tweeted.





'Nomadland', starring Frances McDormand recently bagged six Oscar nominations, seven BAFTA nominations, was honoured with the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director, alongside both the Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion for Best Film and the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Audience Award.

The film received four nominations, including Zhao for best screenplay, an actress in a drama for McDormand, and best picture drama. Zhao had adapted it from Jessica Bruder's 2017 nonfiction book of the same name.

Zhao is only the second woman to win a Golden Globe for the director. Barbra Streisand won in 1984 for 'Yentl'. Zhao is also the first director of Asian descent to win a Globe since Ang Lee won for 2005's 'Brokeback Mountain'. Lee also won for 2000's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'.

'Nomadland' is a 2020 American drama film directed, written, and edited by Chloe Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West.

The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book 'Nomadland: Surviving America' in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. (ANI)

