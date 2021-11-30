Nora Fatehi, Nick Jonas to perform at Vidcon Abu Dhabi on December 3

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all geared to set the stage on fire at VidCon Abu Dhabi, joining international sensations including singer Nick Jonas and Kehlani.



Bringing her sass and style to the international event, the 'Dilbar' star will perform on some of her most popular chartbusters.



Earlier, representing Bollywood at the global level, Nora created history with her iconic performance at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, presenting a fusion of Arabic and Indian dance and singing performances.

She is currently the only Bollywood celebrity to have ever performed at the prestigious venue.

Celebs including Supercar Blonde, Anasala family, Noor Stars, and Sean Doesmagic among others will also be joining the star-studded event. (ANI)

