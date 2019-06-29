George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.
"The scale of 'Game of Thrones's' success has -- reaching all over the world and invading the culture to [such an extent] -- it's not something anyone could ever anticipate, not something I expect to ever experience again," Variety quoted Martin as saying on 'Maltin on Movies' podcast.
"My experience with 'Game of Thrones' just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don't let anyone tell you what's produce-able, not produce-able," Martin added.
The author also shared that there are parents who are naming their kids after their favourite character from the show, on which he joked, "Kindergarten teachers are going to hate me, with the "a" and the "y," when all these little Daeneryses start hitting school."
After the final season of the show started airing in April, some disappointed fans stormed the social media criticising the makers of creating the season in a hurry. Some of them even signed a petition to remake the last season which got over 1.6 million signatures.
Commenting on fans' outrage, Martin said the Internet is 'toxic'.
"The Internet is toxic in a way that old fanzine culture and fandoms -- comics fans, science fiction fans -- in those days, was not. There were disagreements. There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet," Martin said.
'GoT' fans will get to criticise or compliment the show for one last during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con scheduled for July 19, where the show actors including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams with makers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will answer the audience.
Earlier, the cast including Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Sean Bean, and Jason Momoa, gathered for a special reunion that will be included with the 'GoT' box set, which is set to release December 3, giving its fans the perfect Christmas gift.
The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

