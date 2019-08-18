Novel's end won't be influenced by 'GoT' finale, says George RR Martin

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): While the much-loved HBO series 'Game of Thrones' ended before George RR Martin could complete his last two novels, he believes the show's finale will have no effect on his upcoming writings.

When asked if the show's end would in any way affect his writing, Martin answered, "No, it doesn't. It doesn't change anything at all. You can't please everybody, so you've got to please yourself," Variety quoted him as saying in an interview with The Observer.

However, the show which aired its last episode in May met with controversies and disheartened fans due to its last season. But Martin said, "Some of [the theories] are right and some of [the theories] are wrong. They'll find out when I finish [my book]."

With the show Martin also gained immense popularity and talking about his personal life post the show, he said, "I don't think [the TV series] was very good for me."

"The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down. Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day. I'd feel terrible because I'd be thinking: 'My God, I have to finish the book. I've only written four pages when I should have written 40'," he said.

And this popularity continued to affect him in ways that he wouldn't have imagined. Martin revealed that earlier he would go to bookstores and "wander".

He said, "To go in and wander from stack to stack, take down some books, read a little, leave with a big stack of things I'd never heard of when I came in."

Martin continued, "Now when I go to a bookstore, I get recognized within 10 minutes and there's a crowd around me. So you gain a lot but you also lose things."

After the tremendous popularity of 'GoT', Martin is working on the show's prequel for which filming began in Northern Ireland in June.

The series stars Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo. (ANI)

