Now you can watch your favourite cartoon 'Digimon Adventure' in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Your favourite cartoon 'Digimon Adventure' is all set to air in multiple regional languages for the first time ever!

Cartoon Network is all set to premiere 'Digimon Adventure' for the first time in multiple Indian regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Adding more sparkle to the festive season and to its cache of popular Japanese anime content, the channel is hosting the adrenaline-pumping, dazzling adventures of Taichi and his friends, starting October 24 and thereafter Monday through Friday at 8 PM.



Talking about the show's storyline, it's 2020 in the show, and the network is part of everyone's daily life, however, a network glitch suspected to be a cyber-attack creates panic in central Tokyo. This time, 'Digimon Adventure:' follows the story of a fifth grader - Taichi Yagami, who on his way to rescue his mother and sister, suddenly finds himself in the Digital World.

This unexplored virtual space where things are not what they seem is on the other side of the network and the realm with its creatures unknown to humankind.

The adventures begin when Taichi and his six 'chosen' friends, helped by seven Digimons, or digital monsters, navigate the unpredictable and dangerous Digital World, trying to make their escape back home.

'Digimon Adventure' is action-packed from start to finish, and the audience will trace the journey with their heroes - both human and Digimon - to a world both real and very imaginary.

Talking about the launch of the show, Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "Cartoon Network led the way by being the first channel to bring Japanese anime content in local dubs to South Asia. After the standout success of 'Dragon Ball Super', we are pleased to bring fans a new addition to the versatile genre with 'Digimon Adventure:' in three local languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. We are sure that this latest addition with its gripping narrative and world-class animation will be another instant favourite." (ANI)

