Odisha waives entertainment tax on Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Zwigato'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): Odisha Government announced an exemption from entertainment tax for 'Zwigato' that was shot in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the proposal for exempting the entertainment tax for the film.

As per an official statement from the CMO, "State government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth."

"The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of film director Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies," the statement stated.



CM Naveen Patnaik also attended a special screening of the movie at his residence in the presence of director Nandita Das.

"The Chief Minister praised the movie as it successfully presents the struggling life of common men in the cities. He also appreciated the artistic portrayal in the movie. The movie will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, he hoped," added the statement.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma is and presented by Applause Entertainment. The film is about a factory's ex-floor manager (Kapil) who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear and the excitement of new-found independence.

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

'Zwigato' has received good reviews from critics, though, the box office numbers are not overwhelming. (ANI)

