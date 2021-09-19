Samantha Akkineni (Image source: Instagram)
'OhBaby a gift that keeps on giving', Samantha Akkineni on bagging Best Actress

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 15:23 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Samantha Akkineni expressed her gratitude for bagging the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for 'Oh! Baby' at The South Indian International Movie Awards.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared the film's poster and penned a heartfelt note filled with joy and gratitude on receiving the award held in Hyderabad a day ago.

"#OhBaby is a gift that keeps on giving .. Thankyou @siimawards for my award. Thankyou @nandureddyy. You know I love you ... come let's make another amazing movie together .. Congratulations to all the winners .. #ohbaby #bestactress," she wrote.

Apart from Samantha, superstar Mahesh Babu bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for his film 'Maharshi'.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna won Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) award for 'Dear Comrade'.
Nani walked away with the Entertainer of the Year award, as well as Best Actor (Critics) for 'Jersey' and 'Gang Leader'. (ANI)

