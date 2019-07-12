Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo opens up about struggle with depression

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:38 IST

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Adding to the list of celebrities who have opened up about their struggles with depression is American model Olivia Culpo.
Culpo penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which she described how she has battled depression.
"Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you. 2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great," wrote Culpo.
She further explained that she "was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically. The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it's ok to not be ok."
The 27-year-old model went on to detail the harsh realities of social media, where, she believes, everyone is pretentious about their lives.
"We're all too familiar with the 'highlight REEL' of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it's not always as amazing as it seems. I'm sharing this because 1. I want to emphasize what we already know: Instagram is everyone's best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other's worlds. Which is NOT true. We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it's unfair to judge/compare. 2. I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to 'have it all together," Culpo wrote.
"Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have. Our imperfections/hardships make us all perfectly relatable, taking this journey through life together. I think the more we understand how connected that makes all of us, the easier and more rewarding this life journey can be," she continued.
According to Us Weekly, this post from Olivia Culpo came months after her breakup with Danny Amendola. Following their breakup, her ex-boyfriend dissed the former Miss Universe in a series of social media posts claiming that the model "chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:05 IST

Seth Rogen jokes about singing with Beyonce, says "must be big...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Seth Rogen, who is known for his hilarious responses and witty comebacks, joked about singing with Beyonce for the upcoming film 'The Long King' and said that it "must be a big deal for her."

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:33 IST

Probe in fraud case against Sonakshi to continue after reviewing...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the allegations levelled against her by an organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak stated that they have received documents fr

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl!

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday welcomed a baby girl!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:32 IST

Jenelle Evans wanted publicity, husband to not face animal...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The Columbus County Sheriff's office has announced that Jenelle Evans' husband who allegedly killed their dog, Nugget, will not face any animal cruelty charges and added that Evans' filed the report for "publicity".

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Poorna Jagannathan joins Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy's cast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Mindy Kaling has called Poorna Jagannathan on board to join the cast of her upcoming Netflix wedding comedy film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:18 IST

Haven't been on a date for 35 years, reveals Diane Keaton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Diane Keaton recently opened up about her dating life and said that she had not gone on a single date for 35 years!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Alia Bhatt records song for 'Sadak 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actress Alia Bhatt who is all set to kick start the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2', recorded the scratch version for a song which will feature in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to cheating allegations levelled against her

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): "Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," Sonakshi Sinha tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against her by an event organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Cardi B lashes out at Jermaine Dupri for 'strippers rapping' comment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B lashed out at Jermaine Dupri for his recent comments on a show calling female rappers "strippers rapping".

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST

R. Kelly arrested on child pornography, other federal charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly, who has been indicted on state charges of aggravated sexual assault and abuse, on Thursday was arrested on charges related to child pornography and other federal crimes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:56 IST

Brad Pitt photobombs 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' co-star...

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt photobombing Margot Robbie during a promotional event dedicated to their upcoming release 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', is the coolest thing you will see on the internet today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:45 IST

B-town goes gaga over Hrithik Roshan's performance in 'Super 30'

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Presenting the life and hardships faced by mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan has earned humongous admiration for his flawless performance in 'Super 30'.

Read More
iocl