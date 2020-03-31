Opera singer Placido Domingo back home after hospitalisation for coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Opera star Placido Domingo after getting hospitalised in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to coronavirus, is back at his home.

According to People magazine, Domingo who was tested positive for coronavirus on March 22, spent a week in the hospital and was discharged on March 28.

"After a week in the hospital, he was released to continue the treatment at home in isolation. He has been responding well and will continue following the doctors' orders," Domingo's representative informed Opera Wire. (ANI)

