Oprah Winfrey talks about understanding her mental health challenges source

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey recently sat down to understand how her past traumas have impacted her overall mental wellness while encouraging others to do the same.

According to People magazine, Winfrey recently sat down with her co-author, Dr. Bruce Perry, for the Mental Health Coalition's '1-2-1' series. During their virtual discussion, the two dug into their new book, 'What Happened to You?', and how Winfrey continues to work through her own struggles.

Winfrey said, "I started thinking about what happened to me in my life to make me who I am. Why do I have the fears and the apprehensions that I carried for a long time? That question is invaluable for anybody who is interested in self-evolvement and self-awareness."

Perry said that understanding one's past is "essential" when it comes to understanding mental health and Winfrey pointed out that the brains of individuals who were unable to have their "needs met at an early age" ultimately formed "differently" than those who did.



She said their book isn't about placing blame, but rather about helping readers gain "a better understanding" of their respective behaviors and use that knowledge to move forward.

She said, "In my case, why do you have this disease to please. Why do you have a problem in confrontation? Or why are you so confrontational?"

Winfrey has been open about her own trauma over the years. In 1986, she came forward on her talk show about being abused as a child. At the time, Winfrey said she had been molested by her cousin, an uncle and a family friend as a young girl.

During an appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show' last month, she opened up about a previous domestic violence incident between her grandparents that resulted in her inability to feel safe while sleeping.

Winfrey and Perry's book is out now. As per People magazine, their conversation for the Mental Health Coalition's '1-2-1' series will be available on the organization's official Instagram page. (ANI)

