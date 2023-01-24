Oscars 2023: '#RRRForOscars' trends on Twitter ahead of nomination reveal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): 'RRR' has won many global recognition awards which have excited the fans to the core for the film making it to the Oscars this year!

After winning big at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award, fans are anticipating the movie's nomination at the Oscars.

Many took to Twitter to express their anticipation and excitement as the Academy is going to release its official list of nominees tonight.

A fan wrote, "It's Bheem supremacy all over the globe #RRRMovie #RRRForOscars #NTRForOscars #NTRGoesGlobal #JrNTR"



Another Twitter user wrote, "Few HouRRRs to go , Hoping for the best. #RRRForOscars@TheAcademy @tarak9999 #NaatuNaatu."



A Twitter user rooted for Ram Charan's nomination and wrote, "I have no expectations I'm not even hoping but if Ram Charan is in Oscar nominations I won't be surprised #RamCharan #RRR #Oscars #RRRForOscars #Oscars2023."



Team 'RRR' is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus film. They won a 'Golden Globes' for Best Original song trophy for their song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 2023 Golden Globes

Earlier this month, the team also got home two more prestigious awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

The film bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Now all hopes are pinned on the Oscars nomination list. Fans are excited and clearly, if the film makes it to the nominations, it will be a magical moment not just for the team but for every Indian who loves and celebrates cinema. (ANI)