Representative image
Representative image

Oscars: Nepal selects 'Bulbul' for International Feature Film category

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has selected 'Bulbul' as its entry for the Oscars' International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Binod Paudel's debut feature stars Swastima Khadka, who plays a female truck driver battling myriad challenges, from patriarchy to health care, as she struggles to make a living in the country's capital city of Kathmandu, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Her troubles are compounded because her husband, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, faces difficulties in sending her money, throwing light on the impact of migration on females who are left behind by their husbands that seek employment away from home.
The film, which released in Nepal in February, also stars Mukun Bhusal.
'Bulbul' bagged multiple honours at the country's National Awards, winning best director for Paudel and best actor for Khadka.
Paudel's other credits include the screenplay for 2013's award-winning 'Saanghuro'.
Nepal has only scored one nomination at the Oscars, with 1999's 'Himalaya' directed by filmmaker Eric Valli, which was the country's first submission in the foreign-language category.
The country's 2017 entry 'White Sun' featured Danny Glover as one of its executive producers. In total, Nepal has submitted eleven films over the years, including last year's 'Panchayat'.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:01 IST

Kristen Stewart feels Robert Pattinson is the 'only guy' who...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Even years after their break up, actor Kristen Stewart has no hard feelings for her ex Robert Pattinson and feels that he is the "only guy" who could play the role of Batman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:30 IST

'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' took home the Golden Lion Award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, from a jury headed by Argentine auteur Lucrecia Martel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:00 IST

Tiffany Haddish reveals Kevin Hart is 'already walking' after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery after a car crash on Sunday that left him with major back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Here's how Joe Jonas showed admiration for Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Joe Jonas chose a very interesting choice of outfit while attending the U.S. Open with brother Nick Jonas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals one of her movie scenes made Nick Jonas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she moved her husband Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they tied the knot last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:22 IST

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:28 IST

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the artist in the sweetest possible way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:40 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'drifted apart' before...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might be everyone's favourite couple right now, but they almost 'drifted apart' before collaborating on their hit song 'Senorita'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry at MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border at a recent concert in Toronto.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:15 IST

Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:59 IST

Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:36 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

Read More
iocl