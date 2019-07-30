Other things were on for Meghan Markle while she awaited baby Archie!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): A new mother and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who added another achievement to her resume of being a guest editor to British Vogue's September issue, opened up about working on projects while she was awaiting the birth of the young royal, Archie.

"I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours," People quoted the Duchess' letter in the issue.

The letter continued, "It's a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy - it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."

Markle detailed that she met Edward Enninful, magazine's editor-in-chief in January for the first time and went on to write about their love for writing.

"What evolved over the next hour was a promising pow wow of two like-minded thinkers, who have much in common, including our love of writing."

She added, "Over a steaming cup of mint tea, we teased through how one can shine light in a world filled with seemingly daily darkness. Lofty? Of course. Worth it? Without question."

And as a result of the two's drudgery, magazine's September issue 'Forces for Change' features 15 women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open-mindedness.

And for all those wondering who asked the duchess to be the guest editor, she herself revealed in the letter that was the one who took the lead and asked Enninful for the job.

"So I asked the question. Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question in question. 'Edward... instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest-editing your September issue?'" she wrote in the letter.

And the rest is history! (ANI)

