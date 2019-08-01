Our President is a piece of s***: John Legend calls out Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): After Cardi B, now singer John Legend has slammed US President Donald Trump for his inflammatory Twitter attacks on Baltimore.

The singer criticised Trump while exiting from a nightclub in Los Angeles, reported People.

"Our president is a flaming racist. He's a piece of s--. He says a piece of s-- s-- all the time. That's what he does. We need to get him out of office," Legend told TMZ.

On being asked about what can be done in Baltimore, the 'Glory' singer kept his opinion by asserting there is need of positive change, rather than pinpointing the issues on social media like the president had done when he labeled Baltimore a "rat and rodent-infested" place in which "no human being would want to live."

"There's a lot that can be done, over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking s-- about the communities just because you're a racist prick," the singer told TMZ.

"Donald Trump is an evil f-- canker sore on America's whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office," Legend bluntly added.

This isn't the first time that the Grammy winner has pointed out the president, he has repeatedly voiced his desire to see President Trump impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury, among other charges.

"The president is an f-- embarrassment," Legend had tweeted in November.

Earlier that year, he also wrote, "The defining trait of Trump's campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone's thoughts though." (ANI)

