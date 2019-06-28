Singer Ozzy Osbourne
Singer Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne slam Donald Trump for using 'Crazy Train' in tweet

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne lashed out at president Donal Trump on Thursday after he used Ozzy's song 'Crazy Train' in a Twitter video.
"Based on this morning's unauthorised use of Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train,' we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns," Billboard quoted Sharon.
"Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump, perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West ('Gold Digger'), Kid Rock ('I Am the Bullgod') or Ted Nugent ('Stranglehold') will allow the use of their music," added Sharon.
On Thursday morning trump tweeted a doctored video that pairs Ozzy's single from 'Blizzard of Ozz' with an audio mishap at the Democratic debate in an effort to mock the participants.
It is not the first time that an artist has slammed Trump. In 2016, British rock band, Queen, released a statement after Trump used "We Are the Champions"
Also, artists like Neil Young, Aerosmith and R.E.M. have blasted Trump's use of their music at events. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:34 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas host pre-wedding pool party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Chilling by the pool! Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner hosted a pre-wedding pool party in France.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:47 IST

'Game of Thrones' cast is reuniting for Comic-Con, but not...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): While fans of the popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' are still reeling over its end, here's some good news that might cheer you up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:45 IST

Brahmin outfit protests against 'Article 15', says community...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)/ Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' which released today is facing flak from members of Brahmin outfits in different parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:50 IST

SRK shares new teaser of Lion King

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been roped to dub Mufasa for the Hindi version of Disney's 'The Lion King' has shared a new teaser where he can be heard as Mufasa for the very first time!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:51 IST

Nick Jonas starrer 'Midway' trailer out

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Nick Jonas starrer World War II film titled 'Midway's' trailer released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:23 IST

Tom Hiddleston set to make Broadway Debut with 'Betrayal'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston, who impressed fans with his portrayal of mischievous Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to make his debut with Broadway theatre's upcoming show 'Betrayal'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:58 IST

'Nipsey Hussle accused his alleged killer of snitching'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): American Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot after getting into a conversation with his alleged killer over snitching, revealed grand jury documents on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:56 IST

Henry Cavill to star in 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Henry Cavill is all set to join the star cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Helena Bonham Carter and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:47 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana' first song out: Sonakshi burns the dance...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha revealed a peppy new track from her upcoming movie 'Khandaani Shafakhana' titled 'Koka' on Friday, and the song is sure to turn into a party anthem within no time!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:04 IST

Akshay Kumar is having fun on sets of 'Sooryavanshi', proof is...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by sharing a striking snap from the sets of his upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:58 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Bole Chudiyan' on Friday introduced a new member of their cast.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:37 IST

Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg in 'Marjaavaan'

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actor Nushrat Bharucha has been roped in for a song in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Marjaavaan.'

Read More
iocl