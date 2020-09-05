Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard following 12 days marriage to Jon Peters

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): American-Canadian actor Pamela Anderson has moved on from her 12-day marriage to Jon Peters and has started dating her bodyguard.

The source to Page Six said that the 53-year-old model says that the man -- whom they won't name -- has been her full-time bodyguard for nearly two years, but during the lockdown, they've become an item.

An insider said, "The pandemic has been wild for Pamela. She has a serious love interest."

The source added, "He's in his 40s. A real man, finally. He knows how to handle her. It's very cool to see. She's completely comfortable, and they're never out of each other's sight."

Page Six has been told that the two have been "jetting around Canada, camping out at chic hotels."

"It's the pandemic's sexiest tryst," the source added.

Page Six has been told the pair are already "exclusive." Conveniently, the guy lives on her Vancouver compound.

Apparently, the 'Blonde and Blonder' star Anderson is his first celebrity client - in the past, he's worked for corporations.

"He's not a Hollywood insider. That's perfect for Pamela," said the source.

Meanwhile, the outlet has been told Anderson's keeping herself busy as the new creative director for social-media platform Jasmin.com, where influencers can chat privately with their fans.

"It's fun and mischievous -- not unlike her romance," the outlet has been told.

The 'Baywatch' icon was married to Hollywood producer Peters for 12 days in January.

After they broke up, Peters claimed that Anderson had dumped him after he paid off her large debts (which she denied) - and Anderson's camp claimed that he'd tried to take control of her career as soon as the ink was dry on the marriage papers (which he denied).

Peters had broken off an engagement when he started dating Anderson and went back to his former fiancee when his fling with Anderson fell apart. (ANI)

