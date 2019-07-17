'Parasite' actor Song Kang-Ho to be honoured with Locarno Excellence Award

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho will be honored at the 2019 Locarno International Film Festival with the excellence award for lifetime achievement.

Song will be the first Asian actor to receive the award, reported Hollywood Reporter. Song's longtime collaborator, Korean director Bong Joon-ho will confer the award to him on August 12.

Song started his debut with 1996 release drama 'The Day a Pig Fell into the Well' but it was 'Joint Security Area' (2000) that got him international recognition.

Song is best known for the 2003 action crime drama 'Memories of Murder' helmed by Bong.

He has become Bong's go-to star, appearing in hit monster movie 'The Host' (2006), English-language sci-fi feature 'Snowpiercer' (2013) and, most recently, in the director's Palme d'Or winner 'Parasite'.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bong described Song as "like a mixture of Al Pacino, Joaquin Phoenix and Michael Shannon," which gives an idea of the actor's range.

Following the award ceremony, Locarno will hold a midnight screening of 'Memories of Murder' at the festival's Piazza Grande in honour of Song.

The 72nd Locarno International Film Festival will begin on August 7 and will culminate on August 17. (ANI)

