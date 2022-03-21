Paresh Rawal returns to Gujarati cinema after 40 years with 'Dear Father'

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has returned to Gujarati cinema after 40 years with his latest release 'Dear Father' and he has a double role.

Paresh's wife Swaroop Rawal hosted a special screening for his film in Delhi.

Several MPs from Gujarat, who were with Paresh when he was an MP, came for the screening.

MoS Railways and BJP MP from Surat, Darshana Jardosh told ANI that Paresh has taken Gujarati cinema on a different pedestal.

"Paresh Rawal is an actor par excellence and he has taken Gujarati Cinema on a different pedestal. This film should be watched by everyone because it has a very strong social message," he said.

Baroda MP Ranjan Bhatt told ANI that the film comes with a beautiful message that no matter how old your parents are and what condition they are in.

"It is important for children to love the parents and undoubtedly he has done an absolute justice to the dual role that he has played," he further added.

Paresh's wife is the co-producer of the movie. "What is interesting is he never watches his own Films and he's never satisfied with any role because for him it is never enough," Swaroop Rawal told ANI.

"There are many incidents that you see in your daily lives including one that we saw in America when an old parent would be dropped at a mall by a couple, only to be picked up in the evening. The old parent was not really being looked after. Our message is to love your parents," she added.

Dear Father'comes with an important message that it's important to love one's family, especially parents.

The movie was released on March 4, 2022 in Gujarat and, interestingly, Prakash Raj has already bought the rights to make the film in South Indian languages. (ANI)