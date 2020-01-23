New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra was on Thursday seen chilling on a hammock in the sea during her recent Maldives vacation.
The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share bout of her dreamy vacation pictures near the deep-blue ocean waters.
In one photograph, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is seen chilling by the ocean and in the other one, Chopra was seen sitting in a hammock in the middle of the ocean.
"Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection," Chopra captioned one of the pictures.
Late in December, the 31-year-old actor made her way to the valleys of Austria and posted photographs from the vacation.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in director Prashant Singh's comedy-drama 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. Chopra will next be seen portraying the role of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal in the biographical drama 'Saina'. (ANI)
Parineeti Chopra turns water baby on her Maldives vacation
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:34 IST
