Paris Hilton reveals plans of becoming a mother in 2023

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton recently gave her fans an update on her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey as she revealed plans to become a mom in 2023.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Paris wrote, "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby. The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than (sic) becoming a mom in 2023!" she continued.



Paris married Carter Reum on November 11, 2021. The two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Paris has been talking about having children with Reum since the beginning, but she now says the couple is waiting until 2023 to start a family, reported Fox News.

The hotel heiress and entrepreneur said, "I do" in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards - just to name a few. Cameras captured how the lavish ceremony was brought to life in the 13-part reality TV series 'Paris in Love'.

As per Fox News, this update from Paris about being a mother comes after her mom, Kathy Hilton, claimed the couple was "trying and trying" to get pregnant. "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying. I always say, 'Just relax.'" Kathy told E! News in a recent interview. (ANI)

