Paris Hilton speaks about accidentally wearing two different heels during 'The Tonight Show' appearance

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton has spoken about accidentally wearing two different heels during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show'.

According to People magazine, the fashion mishap was first pointed out on social media by 'The Tonight Show's' official account, which paired a video of the star walking onto the show's set to greet host Jimmy Fallon with Kreepa's song 'Oh No'.

As Hilton, sporting a neon green sequin dress, walked across the stage, the clip zoomed in to her feet, revealing that she had on a nude heel on one foot and a clear, crystal-embellished stiletto on the other.



"When you rush out of the house with the wrong shoes," The 'Tonight Show' captioned the short clip, tagging Hilton's own handle.

The entrepreneur and DJ soon set the record straight about the fashion fiasco in her own social media post on Thursday. Paired with 'The Tonight Show's' original clip, Hilton stood before a portrait of Marilyn Monroe while wearing a pink velour tracksuit with matching pink sunglasses, as per People magazine.

As the clip played and highlighted her shoe flub, she put her face into her palm and shook her head as the footage played on. "This is what happens when you rush out to watch the finale episodes of #ParisInLove @peacocktv," Hilton captioned the clip, promoting her new television series. (ANI)

