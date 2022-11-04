Parvathy, Nithya Menen star as pregnant women in 'Wonder Women'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Actors Parvathy and Nithya Menen are pregnant but in reel life.

The actresses will be seen as pregnant women in Anjali Menon's directorial 'Wonder Women', which also stars Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer takes viewers through a special pre-natal class for expecting mothers called Sumana where they are welcomed as they go through the last stage of motherhood together.



With Nithya Menen as Nora, Parvathy Thiruvothu as Mini, Padmapriya Janakiraman as Veni, Sayonara Philip as Saya, Archana Padmini as Gracy and Amruta Subhash as Jaya, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting parents is.

The story portrays a warm bond between these women from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow together.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, 'Wonder Women' will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from November 18. (ANI)

