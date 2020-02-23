Paws for a cause: Dogs fashion walk in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): In a bid to spread awareness about being tender to the four-legged companion of yours, the Eastern Metropolitan Club here organised a one of its kind event for the pet lovers from different parts of the city.



Scores of pet-owners, and pet lovers for that matter, marked their presence in the event with their fluffy canines.



The starting hours of the programme had many dogs being groomed by professionals. From getting the extra hair cut or giving a new hairstyle for the long-haired pet, different breeds of dogs were taken care of by the experts.



Towards evening, the makeover session was followed by stage performance with many pets taking over the stage. The style-savvy dogs took the centre stage rocking the fashion dog runway.



Not just the four-legged fashion runway, the event also comprised performances from various groups of dancers tapping a leg to good-old Bollywood classics.



Talking to ANI about the unique concept, the Eastern Metropolitan Club president Madan Mitra said: "Not just unique, but the dogs' ramp walk is a lovely, beautiful one!"

When asked about the reason for organising such a different event, Mitra added: "I personally feel that this event should come as a message to general people to be more tender on the pets."

Ditipriya Roy, an actor and owner of her pet 'Popcorn', told ANI: "I'm feeling great and proud to be here at this event with my pet." She also expressed how much she enjoyed watching the dog show. (ANI)

