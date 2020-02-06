People of colour, women remain underrepresented off-screen: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): A recent study suggests that people of colour and women are underrepresented in films, especially in off-screen roles like that of director, writer and other executives.

The study 'Hollywood Diversity Report 2020: A Tale of Two Hollywoods' was conducted by the social sciences division of UCLA and has been published in the Variety magazine.

The study focused on the top 200 theatrical releases of 2018 and 2019.

A major finding that the study has revealed is the lack of progress of people of colour. According to the study, the representation of people of colour in theatrical films was 12.2 per cent in 2011.

The percentage has now spiked to 19.3 per cent in 2018 but the trend line of the overall representation is still seen flat with only 14.4 per cent of people of colour being directors in theatrical films.

In contrast, women directors are currently witnessing appreciable growth with just 4.1 per cent of women directors in 2011 to record-breaking statistics of 15.1 per cent in 2019.

Though the representation of women directors has enhanced, women of colour still remain underrepresented.

Overall females, "remained underrepresented by a factor of more than 3 to 1 in this employment arena in 2019," said the lead researchers Dr Darnell Hunt and Dr Ana-Christina Ramon.

The nomination of women directors' at the most prestigious cinema awards like Golden Globe and Oscars have stirred controversies even this year with no women directors getting a nod at both the top awards. Furthermore, films directed by women have not received an Oscar since 2015. (ANI)

