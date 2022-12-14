People were happy to lie to protect my brother: Prince Harry in new documentary

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): Three episodes of the new documentary 'Harry & Meghan' are already out, and the next three episodes are going to be out soon.

In a new trailer released by Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen giving details about their decision of stepping down as senior working members of the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provide a preview of what to expect in the upcoming three episodes of their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which will premiere on December 15.

In the trailer, Prince Harry could be seen talking to the camera while focusing on the level of press encroachment he thinks the couple experienced while serving as working members of the royal family.

Additionally, he could also be seen asserting that he and Meghan received different treatment from his brother, Prince William.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry could be heard saying in the trailer, while also adding that he and Meghan were victims of "institutional gaslighting."

"They were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us," he further added.

Check out the trailer here:

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1602274017615876096

In the first three episodes, the couple took the viewers through their love story - how it all started. Meghan revealed that she met Prince Harry on Instagram.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed how their love story started in the summer of 2016.



"I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry said.

Then he revealed that after seeing a photo of Meghan in Snapchat's dog filter, he recalled saying, "Who is THAT?"

Then, Meghan revealed how her friend told her that "Prince Haz" was showing interest in her. "I said, 'Who's that?'" she recalled.

"I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer. So I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa," added Meghan.

It was then that they exchanged phone numbers and decided to stay in touch.

Soon after, Meghan planned a trip to Europe with her friends but she had no plans of getting into a relationship.

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser, who also appeared in the docuseries said, "(Meghan) had planned a single girl summer, and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe.

But fate had other plans, and the rest is history.

The couple married in May 2018 at London's St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony attended by royals and celebrities alike.

Harry and Megan have been living in California since early 2020, the same year they stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members. They made their exit official in February 2020.

The couple has two kids - Archie and Lillibet. (ANI)

