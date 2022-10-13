Period horror 'Tumbbad' clocks 4 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Helmed jointly by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, the period horror 'Tumbbad' has completed four years.

The film starred Shoum Shah in the lead role. It was hailed for redefining the perception and identity of the horror genre in Hindi films as it was highly intriguing and visually stunning with never-seen-before content.



On the occasion of Tumbbad completing four years, producer Aanand L Rai said, "I'm very proud of Tumbbad as a producer as it gave me the opportunity and immense satisfaction of presenting something new and pathbreaking to the audience. The movie successfully showcased something that one has never experienced before and is still considered as a visual delight that one shouldn't miss."

"The movie has the potential to leave you amazed and on the edge of your seat. The film was developed over the years and I feel proud that the audience loved it immensely," he added.

Rahi Anil Barve reportedly wrote the film's first draft of the film back in 1997, when he was just 18-years-old. The film was reportedly shot at places that people had not visited for 100 years. (ANI)

