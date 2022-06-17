Pete Davidson finally makes his 'The Kardashians' debut

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): It took until the season finale of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' but the disembodied voice of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, made it in the June 16 episode.

According to E! News, in a post-credits scene, Kim gave a shout-out to audio supervisor Paxy, who Kim said might know her more intimately than anybody.

"You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. She knows everything about me," Kim told someone standing behind her and off-camera during a confessional.



"More than me?" a familiar voice questioned from off-screen and it was obviously none other than Pete. "Not more than you," Kim comforted him, the outlet reported.

The comedian's presence was previously felt on the June 2 episode of 'The Kardashians', when Kim was questioned about their love story, though we didn't actually hear or see him.

But while Kim was traveling to the Dominican Republic, Pete called her and the two chatted as Kim gave him a tour of her private plane, as per E! News. (ANI)

