Pete Davidson got nostalgic for 2009 during new year's eve TV special

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Pete Davidson of 'Saturday Night Live' joked during his New Year's Eve television special that people need to look as far back as 2009 to find a year worth remembering.

According to Fox News, during 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party', which was headlined by singer Miley Cyrus, Davidson claimed, "2009 was so dope. We didn't have anything to worry about at all.

"In 2009, the real Captain Phillips happened and Sully landed in the Hudson. It was a great year for guys who'd later be played by Tom Hanks, but a bad year for pirates and geese," Davidson continued.



13 years ago, Davidson, born in 1993, had turned 16 back then."We didn't even know how good we had it. You know, we were busy complaining about The Black Eyed Peas and Al Qaeda, in that order," he claimed.

The same TV special included a shocking moment when Cyrus' skimpy top malfunctioned as she was starting to sing, sending the star offstage briefly to get a bright red blazer to wear as she finished her performance.

"I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn onstage," Cyrus joked between lyrics as she sang 'Party in the USA', as per Fox News. (ANI)

