Pete Davidson not heading to space on Blue Origin Flight

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): 'Saturday Night Life' star Pete Davidson will not be heading to space, announced Blue Origin Flight.

Just a few days after revealing Pete Davidson would be joining their next flight, the Jeff Bezos-founded company announced that the date of the flight had moved and Davidson would no longer be part of the excursion.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days," Blue Origin Flight announced on their official Twitter handle.



The reason for Davidson's departure from the flight has not been revealed yet.



The flight was originally set for March 23.

Apart from Davidson, the rest of the crew included Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle; University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies, as per Variety.

The excursion will mark the fourth human flight launched by the private aerospace company, and its 20th in total.

Earlier, the company has taken a slew of celebrities aboard its missions including 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner, who is 90 and broke the record for the oldest person to travel to space when he boarded Blue Origin's second flight.

Most recently, 'Good Morning America' host Michael Strahan also boarded the trip. (ANI)

