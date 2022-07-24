Philippines man goes on vacation taking pillow with wife's face, see pictures

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): True beauty of travel is to be able to share those new special moments with someone you love. But what if your partner had to cancel plans at the last moment? Well, you can surely take tips from a Philippines man who came up with an interesting idea to ensure his wife could still be on vacation with him when she could not join him.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid035K5Ha4fvgZUhJQRQspLSf7Zi5fqP67Pi2u2yKm6fqZLP2DrXTjs6eikCnTpKJyZ4l&id=100000441824216

Reportedly Raymond Fortunado had long planned a vacation to Coron in Palawan, the Philippines. However, at the last minute, his wife Joanne Fortunado had to cancel the plans. Interestingly, Raymond went ahead with the trip and also made sure his wife was with him. He took with him a pillow with her face! Yes, you read it right.

If you can't believe it, you can check out the below pictures.









Raymond's pictures have left netizens in splits.

"Hhahahha...this is so funny," a social media user commented.

"How cute," another one wrote.

"Lucky girl," a Facebook user commented.

Raymond posted several photos and videos with his wife's meme-face pillow featuring in them. He shared photos of himself snorkeling with the pillow.



One picture even showed him getting the pillow's temperature in accordance with COVID protocols.



What are your thoughts on Raymond's creative way? Will you follow his idea if your partner won't be able to go on a trip with you? (ANI)