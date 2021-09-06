Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Amazon's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): 'Fleabag' actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon series 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'.

Multiple sources recently confirmed to Variety that Waller-Bridge has left the project due to creative differences with fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover.

According to those close to the upcoming project, Waller-Bridge's departure is amicable and her role will be re-cast. The duo first worked together on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

Waller-Bridge is currently working on 'Indiana Jones 5', in which she stars, and the final season of 'Killing Eve', which she is executive producing. She is also credited as a writer on the latest James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'.



The series, based on Doug Liman's feature starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is a joint production between New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. It was due to go into production next year.

The story of a married couple who discover they are spies hired to assassinate each other was first released in 2005 but somewhat overshadowed by the romance between the two leads.

Waller-Bridge was due to star in and executive produce the new series alongside Glover. The duo announced the project last year with a short self-shot Instagram clip in which Glover could be seen dancing while Waller-Bridge got up from her computer to pose in the doorframe behind her, echoing Jolie's pose on the original film's poster.

The series was conceived by Glover, who is staying on the series as co-creative producer and executive producer, as well as stepping into Brad Pitt's shoes in front of the camera, and Francesca Sloane, who remains on board as showrunner.

New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films' Jenny Robins will executive produce. (ANI)

