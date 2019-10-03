Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge teases 'Fleabag' season 3

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): 'Fleabag' may not be over just yet! Phoebe Waller-Bridge said that she could see herself returning to her popular character, but not anytime soon.
Ever since the hit comedy-drama wrapped up its second season in April, creator and star Waller-Bridge insisted that there would not be a third season, reported E! News.
But in the wake of the show's big wins at the 2019 Emmy Awards this month, Waller-Bridge has changed her decision on the possibility of another season, well slightly.
"I quite like the idea of coming back to her, well, me, when I'm 50," the 34-year-old actor said on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"Cause I feel like she would've had more life then, and God knows what she would have got up to. And actually, seeing a character like that in her later stage of life, I think, is exciting," she told Meyers.
However, the actor reiterated to Meyers that there are no solid plans to continue the series, "But I think for now, she's been through enough. We got to let her go."
'Fleabag', which concluded its second and final season in April, follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known as Fleabag, based on Waller-Bridge's 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.
During this year's Emmy Awards, Waller-Bridge took home the awards for best writing for a comedy series and best actress for Fleabag, while the show won outstanding comedy series and best direction for a comedy series.
The best actress win for Waller-Bridge was very significant for her as she beat out 'Veep' fame Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was nominated for her record 19th acting Emmy award.
Following the victory, Waller-Bridge told Entertainment Tonight that the series still won't be getting a third season.
"I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually. It does feel like the story is complete. It's so nice to hear that so many people loved it," Waller-Bridge said.
Waller-Bridge was also nominated as the showrunner, writer and producer for 'Killing Eve' in the best drama series category, but lost to the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'.
'Killing Eve', which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, earned Waller-Bridge her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a drama series last year. (ANI)

