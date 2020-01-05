Pink pledges generous donation towards Australia's wildfire crisis

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Concerned over the fierce wildfires in Australia, pop singer Pink has pledged a donation of $500,000 to help the brave fighters who are battling the blaze.

The American pop star had taken to her Twitter and Instagram on Saturday to share about her generous donation while requesting her millions of fans from across the globe to donate towards the cause.

She wrote, "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires..."



"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz [?]," she continued in her post.

Pink also shared a picture consisting of the links of the departments who are working day and night since September to try and keep the wildfire at bay.

The raging wildfire that has already destroyed around 12 million acres of land and 1500 homes is still far from coming under control. 23 people have given their lives to the crisis, reported Fox News. (ANI)

