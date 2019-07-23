Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a baby (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a baby (Image courtesy: Instagram)

PM Modi hosts a 'special guest' in Parliament

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Amidst the hurly-burly of Indian politics inside the Parliament, a young visitor came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
While the PM hosted a "very special friend" in Parliament today, people can't stop wondering who the cute little baby is.
Modi posted pictures of him playing with an infant on his Instagram account, which soon went viral. The beyond adorable pictures of him playing with a toddler has already garnered 8,62,947 likes and 11,135 comments.
In the first still, the baby can be seen sitting comfortably in the PM's lap. The Prime Minister is also playfully engrossed with the child. The little bundle of joy looks absolutely delighted and has a wide smile on his face as he can be seen interacting with the PM.
The second picture shows the baby looking curiously at the other things kept on the office table. Of all the things on the table, the toddler appears to be most taken by what looked like two bars of chocolates.
He posted the picture on his Instagram with a caption, "A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," which sent his followers in a tizzy with Twitter playing a guessing game as to who this kid is.
The comment section on Instagram was also flooded with questions about the little baby. We even came across some interesting theories about the little one's identity. One Instagram user speculated that the child may be Rohit Sharma's daughter. Some even guessed that it might be Home Minister Amit Shah's grandchild.baby_jpg" alt="" />

On Instagram, PM Modi is the most followed leader and has over 25 million followers but he follows none.
PM Modi shared these adorable pictures at a time when the opposition is creating uproar in the Parliament over US President Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation claim where he said that Modi had asked him whether he (Trump) would like to mediate on Kashmir issue.
Trump made this claim while speaking to reporters during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington DC on Monday.
However, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has cleared the government's stand saying that no such request has been made by the PM.
Meanwhile, the opposition is still firm on its stand for clarification from Modi on Trump's claim. The opposition members forced an adjournment in the Rajya Sabha following the Minister's remarks and they staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha as well.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that this was PM Modi's response to critics, who were demanding that he attend parliament to clarify on Trump's claim.
"Cute pictures. While the opposition parties yell themselves hoarse demanding the PM explain last night's mediation brouhaha he lets them know what he thinks of their demand by putting pictures like these on his Instagram feed," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister's affection for children is no secret. He has been spotted and captured interacting with children on many occasions. Even during his trips to other countries, candid photos of PM Modi interacting or playing with children have often revealed his softer side. (ANI)

