Aamir Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi thanks Aamir Khan for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for extending "valuable support" to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.
This comes after Aamir supported Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic.
Modi also voiced hope that Aamir's encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well.
"Thank you, Aamir Khan, for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well," Modi tweeted.

During his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.
Backing Modi's mission, Aamir Khan, who is quite vocal about social issues, on Monday tweeted, "The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single-use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single-use plastic'."
The 'Dangal' actor has been an advocate for government initiatives for a long time now. He has also featured in various public service message advertisements.
Aamir is also one of the founders of Paani Foundation, along with his wife Kiran Rao. The non-profit, non-governmental organisation works on drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.
This isn't the first time that a Bollywood actor has made an effort to garner people's attention towards environmental issues.
In June, Salman Khan gave a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastic. The actor posted a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. However, the monkey refuses. The actor then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' quickly accepts it.
While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles.
Bollywood celebrities often participate in a campaign for parties and social causes in order to spread awareness. Coming from public figures and celebrities, the influence is undoubtedly going to be substantial. (ANI)

