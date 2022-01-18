Pooja Hegde raises temperature with latest post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Pooja Hegde decided to set social media on fire with her latest stunning beach picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor posted a picture in which she looked gorgeous in a floral, ivory bikini set.

In the caption, she wrote, "Always bringing my own sunshine."





The post was immediately flooded with likes and comments.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of fire emoticons.

"You are a sunshine," a fan added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' with co-star Prabhas.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, but was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. No new release date has been unveiled yet. (ANI)

